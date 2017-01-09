Harlem Globetrotters Return to the Ford Center

They’re back… the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Ford Center this Thursday. From their Basketball skills to their sense of humor, the Globetrotters are ready to hit the court. Our shortest news reporter is hanging out with one of the Globetrotters as he prepares for the big day.

The event is at the Ford Center Thursday, January 12th at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $26 and are available at Harlem Globetrotters, Ford Center, or Ticket Master, the Ford Center ticket office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information, visit Harlem Globetrotters.





