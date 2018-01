Home Indiana Evansville Harlem Globetrotters Face Off Against Rivals in Evansville January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The fan favorite Harlem Globetrotters made a stop at the Ford Center in Evansville Thursday night. The entertaining team hit the court to take on their longtime rivals — the Washing Generals.

Folks enjoyed all their favorite antics and a few crowd games.

The Harlem Globetrotters are expected to pull out a win over the Washington Generals.



