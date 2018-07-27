Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Owensboro

After entertaining numerous crowds overseas, the Harlem Globetrotters are returning to North America and bringing their one-of-a-kind show to Owensboro, Kentucky.

They’ll hit the court at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Thursday, December 6th at 7:00PM.

The Globetrotters elite skills in basketball have earned them the title of Guinness World Record Holders. At their show though, it’s less of a game and more of an entertaining spectacle that people of all ages can enjoy.

A star-studded roster will be appearing in the December show and featuring showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison. Fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm will be on the court as well.

Globetrotters’ female stars will be in attendance as well. Players like TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Mighty Mortimer will be joining the tour that runs through 250 cities in North America.

Tickets go on sale August 6th at 10:00AM and will start at $26. Click either here or here to purchase tickets.

For more information, visit the Harlem Globetrotters website.

