Hardkour Parkour!

Parkour has been trending for over 3 decades!

With films like “The Bourne Ultimatum”, “Casino Royale”, and “Hardcore Henry”, it was only a matter of time before it made its way to the Tri State.

And now there is a place to learn the sport without jumping a building gap.

Welcome to Hardkour Ninja Unlimited Parkour & Freerunning !

It’s Evansville’s first parkour and freerunning gym. It’s really big in Europe and everything, and we’re lucky enough to have one here.

What exactly goes on at a parkour gym?

A lot of running and jumping, physical activity, a lot of confidence building. A lot of just trying to build the community here…healthy, active and everything.

And you don’t have to be a stunt man to practice parkour…

Don’t be intimidated, this is for anybody.There’s progressions that anybody can take to get here. I’ve got a friend who is a bigger guy, but he wants to come here, and he’ll start by just running and jumping, doing what he can, and he’ll build up from there.

You can actually go at your own limit and your own pace, and just start on the ground. You don’t have to be on top of any object, you can do it all on the ground. We teach adult classes, we have a classes for kids, home school classes, and specialized classes.

…or to reap the benefits.

There are a lot of health benefits obviously. It keeps you active and works about every muscle in the body and helps your range of motion, helps your movement. Not only that, but it’s a mental game too. Really helps build your mental strength to overcome anything in life.

And the gym is made of moving parts so parkour practitioners can also work on their “situational awareness”.

Get in shape, build confidence, and meet new friends all while being hardcore.

Hardkour Ninja Unlimited is having their Grand Reopening this Saturday, so you can get a look at the new facility from 2-7:30pm.



