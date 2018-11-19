Home Indiana Hardest Hit Fund Helping Homeowners With Mortgage Payments November 19th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

For some families, the holiday season means deciding between paying the bills or buying Christmas presents.

Now they’re getting a little help.

On December 15th, housing agencies across the Tri-State will help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s “Hardest Hit Fund” will provide help to Hoosiers who have fallen up to $30,000 behind on mortgage payments.

To be eligible, you must prove this delinquency amount is what’s holding you back. You must also prove payments can be made going forward and the initial lack of funds was to due being laid off or cut back in pay.

The event is first come, first served.

Visit Indiana’s ‘Hardest Hit Fund’ for more information.

If you would like to register for the “Get Right with Your Mortgage” Event, you can visit: getrightwithmymortgage.eventbrite.com.

