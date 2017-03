A man charged with four counts of armed robbery is sentenced to 13 years following his appearance in Vanderburgh County Court. Tyron McNeal, of Evansville, pleaded guilty to four counts of armed robbery.

McNeal is accused of robbing a Hardee’s restaurant in September 2016 in Vanderburgh County.

McNeal also faced child neglect charges after leaving his house when officers arrived while his two year old was still there.

