Hardcore Parkour!

Parkour has been trending for over three decades.

With films like The Bourne Ultimatum, Casino Royale, Prince of Persia, and Hardcore Henry, it was only a matter of time before the sport made its way to the Tri State.

It’s pretty intense!

How do you get into the sport?

I mean, you don’t just wake up one day and decide to jump off of a building…

No. I got started because I saw a group of kids doing it at my school, and then they showed me all this stuff, and then I started doing it with them; and I just haven’t stopped since then.

My buddy showed me a video on YouTube, and it was about David Bell, who invented Parkour. And it was just him jumping through windows, running from the police, crashing and like jumping from building to building, and I said, ‘That looks pretty fun! So we went out and tried to do it ourselves.

What’s really interesting are the reasons why people participate in the extreme sport…how does it feel when they’re running and jumping?

A complete rush. Completely an adrenalin rush like no other.

What I like the most about it is just the freedom.

Want to try this without just flinging yourself off of a building?

There’s a place for that.

Hardkour Ninja Unlimited is a parkour and free running gym here in Evansville, located on Lynch Road. And it is awesome because it allows everyone and anyone to learn in a safe environment. There are coaches there that help you understand all the fundamentals and elements step by step.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider.



