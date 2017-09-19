Home Indiana Harbor Freight Expanding into the Tri-State Area September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Another company is opening up and expanding into the Tri-state. Discount tool company Harbor Freight has 800 stores around the country, and is now expanding into Dubois County.

The store will open in the Germantown Shopping Center along Highway 231 on the north side of Jasper.

The more than 16,000-square-foot building will be situated at the northend of that shopping center.

Right now there’s no grand opening date set, but several positions are already posted on the company’s website.

To find a list of those positions, visit Harbor Freight.

