Happy HalloWine at Owensboro’s Cork & Cuisine Event
The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting its quarterly cork and cuisine this Thursday and this year they’re celebrating Halloween.
This year’s theme is “Happy Hallo-Wine”.
They will serve a five-course dinner with specialties like the “mummy filet” and “possessed pasta.” They will also be hosting a costume contest, with prizes going for funniest, scariest and best overall, along with Halloween movie trivia.
Tickets are $65 per person and that includes wine and spirits. The event is by reservation only.
To purchase tickets, click here: Happy HalloWine! Cork & Cuisine Event