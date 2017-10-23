Happy HalloWine at Owensboro’s Cork & Cuisine Event

The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting its quarterly cork and cuisine this Thursday and this year they’re celebrating Halloween.

This year’s theme is “Happy Hallo-Wine”.

They will serve a five-course dinner with specialties like the “mummy filet” and “possessed pasta.” They will also be hosting a costume contest, with prizes going for funniest, scariest and best overall, along with Halloween movie trivia.

Tickets are $65 per person and that includes wine and spirits. The event is by reservation only.

To purchase tickets, click here: Happy HalloWine! Cork & Cuisine Event

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments