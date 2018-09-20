Home Indiana Happy Halloween Weekends Begin at Holiday World September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

It’s that time of year where Holiday World brings out new tricks and treats to get into the Halloween spirit.

The Happy Halloween Weekends at the amusement park kick off this weekend.

Families will have the chance to enjoy all the roller coaster rides, brand new music and comedy shows, and Halloween treats.

This year’s newest attraction is the Scare BNB, a family-friendly haunted house that the park says wouldn’t terrify even the weariest of visitors.

The Happy Halloween Weekends begin on September 22nd and will run until the last week of October.

More information can be found by clicking here and visiting the Holiday World website.

Comments

comments