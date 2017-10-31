Happy Halloween at the Vanderburgh Humane Society

Animals at the Vanderburgh Humane Society got involved in the Halloween spirit Tuesday. Staff at the VHS not only served candy for the kids but provided appropriate treats for their four legged friends.

VHS officials hope by opening up their doors for the holiday they would get a different set of eyes on the adoptable pets.

“We just thought it would be a really nice way to get some people to come by and do something for free with their kids if they are already out in costume anyway because we’re open to the public anyway from 12 to 6 so we just thought we’d add a Halloween twist to our normal day,” says VHS Development Coordinator Amanda Coburn.

If you want your dog and cat fix but didn’t make it out to Tuesday’s event the VHS will be hosting pet pictures with Santa all weekend long at Washington Square Mall.



Comments

comments