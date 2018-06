Home Indiana Evansville Happy 30th Birthday to Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners June 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

It was a Happy 30th Birthday for the Southwestern Indiana Master Gardeners. A free celebration was held today in Evansville. All that was asked of people who wanted to attend was to bring your own lawn chair to relax, enjoy the sounds and take in the breathtaking sights.

Aside from the obvious beauty of the event, there was entertainment that included music from the Minnie Black Gourd Band.

Comments

comments