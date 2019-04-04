Happening Today

We tell you every Friday what’s happening in the area, but you know what?

There’s something fun going on every day!

Looking to get out and about tonight?

Here’s what’s up…

First up, you can head to Myriad Brewing Company for some networking at their mixer.

This event is a fresh chance to connect with like-minded professionals in our community and get inspired by creative leaders for 2019!





Enjoy live music from Angel Rhodes and Carson Lowry, delectable tastes from La Campirana and sip the local brews Myriad Brewery has to offer.

This event is free and open to the public.

The first 50 attendees will receive 2 complimentary tickets for beer or house wine, followed by a cash bar.

Grab your guitar and head to Owensboro for their Bluegrass Music Open Jam Session at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum!

Experience great bluegrass music , or join in and jam with fellow musicians!

Doors open at 5:30 pm, musicians begin at 6 and usually jam until around 9.

Bonus, the Bluegrass Museum is open during this time!

The jam is free for spectators and jammers.

Need some retail therapy?

The one day Mall Outlet Clothing Warehouse Sale is today at the Owensboro Convention Center!

From 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, shop for new brand name jewelry, clothing and shoes for men women and children.

And best of all?

Admission is free!

The University of Southern Indiana will present Leadership: Taking Charge, a moderated discussion with General Colin L. Powell, at the new USI arena tonight.

The discussion will be free and open to the public with no need for tickets.

Also tonight, a First Thursday artist presentation with Hawaiian native artist Marc James Villanueva to accompany his exhibition in the Begley Art Gallery.

Villanueva will present his artwork starting at 6:00 pm and discuss his artistic inspiration.

He will also describe how he creates the colorful mixed media paintings through the application of oil and acrylic paint with embellished with crushed paua seashells, recycled glass, marble, copper, paper or indigenous Hawaiian fiber.

And if you’re looking to just have a good time?

The On Tap Project Open Mic at Bokeh Lounge is always pretty fun.

Remember, you can always find what’s going on by checking the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansvillecom.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments