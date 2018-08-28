Hape and Hurt: SIAC Rivals and Lifelong Friends

One of the biggest high school football rivalries across the Tri-state is set for this Friday: Castle vs. Reitz.

The game kicks off at the Reitz Bowl at 7 p.m. The matchup is our 44Blitz Game of the Week. Both teams come off Week 2 losses. So, the Panthers and Knights seek redemption heading into Week 3. The Panthers fell to Owensboro at home 35-34. Castle lost at New Albany 27-20.

“I think we were a much better team against Owensboro than we were against Henderson,” said Reitz Football Coach Andy Hape. “Just didn’t end the way we wanted it to end.”



“I think you’d rather catch them coming off a big win,” said Castle Football Coach Doug Hurt. “His guys are hungry.”

In addition to the rivalry itself, Hape and Hurt coach teams they used to play for. Not only did Hape and Hurt go head to head in high school, they considered playing with each other at Western Kentucky University. Hape tells 44News he planned to host Hurt for an official visit at WKU in the 90s, but the Castle coach couldn’t make it due to illness.

“I went to Western, and he played at Indiana State. And then, we played every year,” Hape said. “We played twice one year in the playoffs, so we’ve had the opportunity to know each other for quite a while.”

Hape and Hurt call each other good friends. They traveled together to watch their girlfriends play volleyball, and have since then built a connection through their love of sports.

“A lot of people on this side of Pigeon Creek don’t want to hear this, but Coach Hurt and I are really good friends,” Hape said.

“He’s a fantastic person,” Hurt said. “I would say Reitz Nation is very fortunate to have Coach Hape.”



