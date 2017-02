You might be able to buy alcohol in Hanson on Sunday’s very soon. The Hanson City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow sales on Sunday between 6 a.m. and Midnight.

According to state law, Hanson cannot tax alcohol due to population restrictions, but a provision in the new ordinance would allow for a 5% license fee on retail alcohol sales. The ordinance will now go to the state for approval.

Comments

comments