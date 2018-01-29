Home Kentucky Hank Linderman Running for Congress in Kentucky’s 2nd District January 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Hank Linderman is running for Congress in the 2nd District. The 2nd District includes Owensboro, Bowling Green, Bardstown, Shepherdsville, and Elizabethtown.

The 64-year-old was born in Florida, but moved with his family to Louisville in 1970.

Always a lover of music, Linderman started his first touring band after high school, and played in venues across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee.

A few years later, Linderman met his wife Pam and they moved to California to pursue their professional careers. Pam started and continues to lead her own small business.

Linderman and his wife now live in Rough River, outside of Leitchfield, Kentucky.

There’s no word on which party or platforms Linderman would run on.

Comments

comments