Hangers Partners With EVSC Foundation

An area resource for kids enters into a partnership to allow it to continue. Hangers announced that it will partner with the EVSC Foundation. Hangers provides clothing, school supplies, and other items to students in need.

While Hangers serves students in the EVSC, the growing non-profit needed another organization to help ensure their future. The foundation was happy to help.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said, “This is the culmination of quite a bit of studying, and a great deal of work. So we’re very happy to see this day come. And our kids are the beneficiaries of that. Any time that you can put together two great entities and come together on the behalf of kids, you’ve had a good day.”

The clothing resource will continue to operate out of the AIS Diamond Campus off of Diamond Avenue. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Comments

comments