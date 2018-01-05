Home Indiana Evansville Hangers in Need of Winter Coats for Students January 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

As the cold weather continues to make headlines, some local students are in need of a decent winter coat. Hangers says it needs coats to keep less fortunate students warm this winter.

Hangers is looking for new or gently used coats in sizes six to eight and 16 to 18. The organization is a clothing resource committed to serving students in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

Last year, Hangers merged with the EVSC Foundation because both groups share a common mission and values.



Comments

comments