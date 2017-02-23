The “Hangers” Gala is Right Around the Corner!

Barry Jones and Brooke Althaus of Hangers join me to invite all of us to their annual Gala!

I’ve talked about “Hangers” several times on my YouTube Channel, so I’m stoked to finally talk about it here on 44News!

Now “Hangers” is a vague name…what is it?

The EVSC Clothing Resource.

But look at it, it looks more like a boutique!





Cocktails and Silent Auction begin at 5:30.

Dinner at 6:15 and Live Auction at 7:00.

Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table of 8 with complimentary wine.

To purchase tickets contact Hangers / Barry Jones at 812-435-8888 Ext. 22212 or email Barry Jones at barry.jones@evsck12.com

Find out more about “Hangers”, and connect to them on Facebook.

