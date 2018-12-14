Home Indiana Indiana Lawmaker Pushes For Hands Free Bill December 14th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

A hands-free proposal to ban cell phones while driving has been set in motion by State Representative Jim Pressel. The lawmaker says this bill has been a process for the past two years. He says the people driving while on their phones is something he wants to address.

“A lot of my constituents have brought it to my attention, saying you’ve got to do something about all the people that are still texting and driving they are surfing the Internet they’re not paying attention to what is going on,” says Pressel.

According to Pressel a study done in 2015 found thirty percent of people behind the wheel admitted using the phone while operating a car. Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding says this would help the drivers.” We feel that having a law in place that does not allow us to use electronic devices while we are operating a vehicle will do much to increase the safety on our roadways.”

Even though Pressel has received a lot of support for the bill-he also faces opposition. He says an argument a few people have made is the amount of money a hands-free holder would cost but he disagrees.

Some people believe it is worth passing the bill. Representative Pressel is still modifying the bill and hopes it gets enough support to pass.

