Hands Busy on Valentine’s Day Bouquets

Businesses across the Tri-State are pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day.

From cutting stems and arranging flowers to tying ribbon, florists at Flowers and More in Evansville are working hard to make sure every sweetie gets exactly what they want for their valentine.

Instead of the standard red roses, more people are opting for tulips, hydrangeas and lilies.

It takes planning to make sure the shop has plenty of flowers with much of the inventory coming from outside the U.S.

Customers can choose to pick up orders in the shop but drivers also deliver all over the area. The shop owner says they love last minute customers and they usually opt for the cash and carry roses which are always ready to go.

Other items like candles and stuffed animals are also flying off the shelves.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

