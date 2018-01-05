Handguns, Marijuana, and Meth Found During Traffic Stop

Evansville Police and other authorities arrest three people on gun and drug charges. The suspects are Karlon Cole, Terrance Hardiman, and Fitolay Demesmin.

In a traffic stop conducted after acting on a top, authorities pulled over Cole’s SUV, with Hardiman and Demesmin inside. Detectives found handguns, marijuana, and meth on the men.

Authorities say Cole is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. Hardiman has a prior conviction for criminal recklessness and a gun charge.

All three are being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

