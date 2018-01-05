44News | Evansville, IN

Handguns, Marijuana, and Meth Found During Traffic Stop

January 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police and other authorities arrest three people on gun and drug charges. The suspects are Karlon Cole, Terrance Hardiman, and Fitolay Demesmin.

In a traffic stop conducted after acting on a top, authorities pulled over Cole’s SUV, with Hardiman and Demesmin inside. Detectives found handguns, marijuana, and meth on the men.

Authorities say Cole is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. Hardiman has a prior conviction for criminal recklessness and a gun charge.

All three are being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

