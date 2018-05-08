Home Kentucky Handgun Pulled On Victim After Being Choked May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

One man is behind bars after strangling a woman and pulling a gun on her. Officer Denton responded to the Methodist Hospital regarding an assault on a woman. A woman reported that Deandra Bryant had choked her because she was ignoring him. The victim reported that Bryant choked her to a point where she believed she would pass out. When the victim finally got away from Bryant, she turned around to see Bryant pointing a black handgun at her. The woman stated that he was threatening to kill her if she called the police. The woman left the motel immediately and went to the hospital.

The victim had been choked so hard that the blood vessels had burst in her eyes and she suffered from severe neck pain. Officers located Deandra Bryant at the motel where the incident took place and was arrested and charged for 2nd Degree Assault. Bryan is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments