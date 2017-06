Home Indiana Hancock County Spends $7,000 to Repair Emergency Sirens June 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Hancock County City Officials say they are still investigating problems with three emergency sirens.

This comes weeks after spending $7,000 to repair them.

The county paid the company that installed them to repair them back in April.

There are nine other sirens in the area and all of those are reportedly working.

