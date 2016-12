Home Kentucky Hancock County Official Changes Political Party Affiliation December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

One Hopkins County official announces her plans to change her political party affiliation. Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern is crossing over to the Republican side. She was previously registered as a Democrat. Cloern says her decision was personal and reflects her values as a voter. She has been in office since 2014, succeeding County Clerk Devra Steckler. Cloern’s term runs through 2018.

