July 21st, 2017 Shelby Coates

Hancock County Kentucky emergency crews are searching for a missing person in the Ohio River.

Crews are staging in the Lewisport area. Dispatchers say they got a call from Spencer County around midnight to help in searching for a missing female in the river.

Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police are now handling this investigation.

