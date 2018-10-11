Halloween Events!

The spooky season is upon us, and if you love Halloween, then I’ve got a list of ways for you to celebrate.

Whether you like the treats, but not the tricks, or you enjoy scares and screams, grab a pen and pad…here’s what’s terrifying in our area.

Let’s get spooky…

Head over to Newburgh for their ghost walks, the 19th, 20th and 21st, for true stories of murder and mayhem.

The 20th, you can check out Angel Mounds State Historic Site’s Halloween Hullabaloo!

Test your bravery along the haunted trails and escape the mummy’s curse in the tomb.

For those less brave, spend time working on games and crafts, and take a tour on the haunted hayride!

Don’t forget to bring your trick or treat bag because there will be candy!

Little ones not a fan of monsters chasing them with chain-saws?

Me either.





Good news!

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has a no scare day just for us fraidy cats, on the 20th.

Kids can enjoy face painting and inflatables and trick-or-treat in the haunted house.

No-scare guided tours included.

On the 23rd, gather around the fire at angel mounds for some spooky stories!

Bring a chair, and your best story…or just listen and shiver.

Make sure your costume includes a pair of dancing shoes, the 25th.

The Swing Cats are hosting their annual Hallo-swing Dance!

No scares,just a costume contest, limbo challenge, prizes, and treats…no tricks.

And another dance party for all you guys and ghouls is the 26th!

Voices’ Twist or Treat is a family friendly party with costume contests, crafts for the kiddos, door prizes, face painting, and free masks, if you left yours at home.

And Halloween returns to Franklin Street the 27th!

It’s a spooky filled day with a Monster Bash Dash, the Fall Bazaar, the Little Monster Bash, trick or treating, and later in the day, for you big kids, is the Monster Ball Crawl.

Geeking out for Halloween?

Comic Quest is hosting a trunk or treat the 27th.

You can decorate your car, gather treats, enter the costume contest, and here’s another treat…they’ll put a free comic in your pail!

Happy Halloween-ing!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments