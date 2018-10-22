Halloween Events 2: Spooky Boogaloo

The spooky season is upon us, and if you love Halloween, then I’ve got a list of ways for you to celebrate!

Whether you like the treats, but not the tricks, or you enjoy scares and screams, grab a pen and pad…here’s what’s terrifying in our area.





Let’s get spooky!

Want to explore actual haunted houses where the ghosts won’t chase you out with a chainsaw?

Join the paranormal investigations team in New Harmony on the 26th.

This hands-on experience will allow you to communicate with the souls who may inhabit the space using a variety of real paranormal equipment.

And FYI…I had a creepy encounter with a ghost when I went.

Grab a couple of cans of green beans, and an extra pair of shorts, Nightmare on Eastbrooke complete with fire jugglers and performers, laser light shows, and lifelike 3D animation, is super scary fun!

You can run from the nightmare cast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and if you’re a fraidy cat like me?

No scare tours are at 7 pm.

I see you shivering with antici…pation!

Stage 2 presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show all weekend long, with a special spooky midnight showing on Saturday!

Say that three times fast.

First Presbyterian on 2nd Street’s annual Pumpkin Fest is Sunday!

No tricks, just treats like free food, drinks, pumpkins for carving, a bounce house and slide, trick-or-treating, games and lots of great costumes!

You’ve got two chances to trunk or treat…

There will be ice skating, games, face painting and more at Swonder on the 28th!

The cost is $5.00 for the spooky skate and all the proceeds from this will go to the Evansville Parks Foundation.

The trunk or treating is free.

Then on Halloween, Harvest Time Temple will be having a great night of fun, food and games at their Trunk or Treat.

No scares, just fun.

Don’t forget about your furry friends this spooky season…

Warrick Humane Society is having their first ever Wag-o-ween!

There will be games, treats, costume contests, baked goods for sale & more!

And, of course, Fido is welcome.

Stroll among specters in Historic Newburgh with their Ghostly Stroll the 27th!

Trick or treat at local businesses downtown, then join the parade at 3 pm!

You might win a prize.

And, get this!

Enjoy dinner with the family at the Dream Center, then trick-or-treat down the brand new North Main Street walkway!

Hayrides back to the Dream Center will be available.

I promise you won’t get rocks.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments