Home Indiana Evansville Halloween City Opening at Former Toys R Us September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The former Toys R Us in Evansville will not be sitting vacant for long.

A temporary pop up shop owned by Party City is opening soon at the location.

Halloween City is a seasonal store offering costumes, decorations, and party supplies. This year, the company is opening a Toy City inside the same store.

Officials say the idea is that while shopping for Halloween ideas, people can get a jump on their gift shopping for the holiday season.

The stores aren’t open yet, but are currently hiring. Click here if you are interested in applying.

Comments

comments