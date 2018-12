Home Kentucky Hall Street in Owensboro to Close for Sewer Repair December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Drivers in Owensboro will experience some road closures this week.

Starting Thursday, December 27th part of Hall Street will be closed from E. Parrish Avenue to east 14th Street.

Crews are already in place getting ready to start working on an RWRA sanitary sewer repair project.

Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be in place for one week.

Comments

comments