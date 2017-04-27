Home Indiana Evansville Hall Announces Plans to Run for IN 49th District State Senate April 27th, 2017 Eli Roberts Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man set to run for the Indiana State Senate had to reschedule his campaign kick-off event because of so much support.

Brady Hall officially announced his run for the 49th District seat tonight at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Hall promises to focus his campaign on ending the heroin epidemic while investing in educational opportunities for manufacturing jobs.

Hall said while the support he has received is encouraging, it’s the resonance of the issues the district faces that’s going to truly spark change.

“The increase in heroin overdoses is a big red flag,” Hall said. “We’re gonna try and fix that, and the evaporation of the manufacturing base is something we have to work on. We need more skilled labor.”

Republican Jim Tomes has held the 49th District Senate seat since 2010, and he will seek another term.

