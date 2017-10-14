Half Marathoners Race To Fast Winning Times

As with all races, there can only be one winner, and at Saturday’s YMCA Evansville Half Marathon we saw some pretty quick winners.

Leading all men was Chase Broughton. He finished at a quick time of 1:10:44 over the 13.1 mile course. That pace put him under five and a half minutes per mile run. Broughton says he didn’t know he was running in the race until about a week ago. The surprise didn’t seem to matter as he finishes 2 minutes faster than his closest competitor.

Flipping now to the ladies side of things, Ashley Mione raced to victory. She won her first ever half marathon in a time of 1:30:44. The Texan said this was her personal best time ever, and it showed, she finishes nearly 5 minutes faster than her closest competitor. Mione used a mile ten kick to leave the field in her dust.

