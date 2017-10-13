Half Marathon Participant Inspires, Supports Others

Runners planning to join in the YMCA Evansville Half Marathon this weekend have been getting ready and picking up their packets all day.

One of those runners is Bob Guess, who has been a part of YMCA’s team 13 for nine years now.

Guess weighed 300 pounds before he got into running 10 years ago, and since then he has lost over 100 pounds throughout his journey.

Now, Guess uses his story to inspire and support other people just joining team 13.

Guess said, “Anybody that finishes a half marathon whether you’re in the front of the pack, middle of the pack, or the back of the pack, you’re a winner just for completing 13.1 miles. We all get the same medal as the first place runner.”

The half marathon starts Saturday morning at 7:00 on Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville.

You can catch highlights from the half marathon Saturday night on CBS44 at 10:30 p.m. with 44News sports reporter Nick Ruffolo.

