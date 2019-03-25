More Than Half of Domestic Violence Cases in Indiana Involve a Gun

A number of reported crimes including deadly shootings across the Tri-State are taking center stage. Police say many of these cases are linked to reports of domestic violence. Like earlier this month in Grandview, Indiana, police say a man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself.

Then this past weekend A Muhlenberg County man allegedly fired at his wife and their two daughters as they were leaving home.

“You would never imagine what goes on behind closed doors. And it can start as just protective, overbearing behavior and it escalates to something more serious, sometimes death,” says Erika Taylor with the Evansville YWCA.

Crime scene tape wraps around a Grandview home marking the scene of a fatal domestic violence shooting. Police say Alan Bennett turned the gun on himself after killing his wife in early march.

In Muhlenberg County William Dortch is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at his wife and two children as they were leaving the home.

“Maybe the children have witnessed a very traumatic experience, and ask yourself is this what you want your children to go through as well. You need to exit the relationship if possible,” says Taylor.

Domestic violence experts say first and foremost the victim needs to think about safety.

“Here at the YWCA we offer a 24/7 shelter in a secure facility,” says Taylor.

Keep documents together in one safe place.

“Social security cards, birth certificates, for themselves and their children. An extra set of keys for the vehicle. Things that the abuser might hide. Get an extra set of all those things because if you need to leave in an urgent situation, you can take all of that with you,” says Taylor.

Take pictures of the abuse and tell co-workers, family, and friends.

“If there is an instant later when they need that evidence you’ll have it, you’ll be armed with the proper evidence to help you in your case,” says Taylor.

“I tell victims to call the YWCA. We are here to help 24 hours a day. Think about your safety and the safety of your own children. And know that you are better than this. You don’t need or deserve a relationship like this. You are worthy of so much more.”

Click here for domestic violence resources at;

The Evansville YWCA

-Has a 24 hour shelter

Albion Fellows Bacon Center

-Has a short term safe haven.

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence

-Has several resources

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence

-Has several resources

