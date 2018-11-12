Halestorm is Coming!

She’s the biggest female head-liner in rock and roll, her band released a new album this year, and they’re headed to Evansville!

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm Skyped in to talk about writing the new album, “Vicious”, what it’s like touring with In This Moment, and what fans can expect from this tour.

You can catch the all-female fronted tour Halestorm and In This Moment with special guest New Years Day, November 20th at the Old National Events Plaza.

Doors open at 5:30 with the show starting at 6:30, tickets start at $36.50, with VIP experiences also available.

You can get yours online here.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments