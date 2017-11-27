Hairy Adventure At Evansville Moving Company

Atlas Van Lines is hosting an epic beard battle to raise money for prostate cancer research.

Employees kicked things off by introducing the competitors and bringing in some men who competed in professional beard contests as inspiration.

8 employees have signed up to win the “Golden Razor Plaque,” while raising money for prostate cancer research. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in America. Other employees will be able to vote for their favorite beard. The company puts buckets in the lobby of the building. Each bucket is near a picture of one of the contestants. Employees purchase tickets, then put the ticket in the bucket for the person they think should win.

Atlas hosted a similar competition last year.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

