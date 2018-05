An afternoon thunderstorm hit the Tri-State. Hail from pea size to egg size has been reported in the area. There are unconfirmed reports that hail has damaged windshields on the west side of Evansville.

There have been reports of hail in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, and Spencer counties. There are reports of a few limbs down, but so far no other major damage has been confirmed.

