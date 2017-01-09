Hager Pre-School Receives 5-Star Rating

An Owensboro school is receiving high ratings for its programs. Hager Preschool receives a five-star rating and joins less than 10 programs statewide awarded with this status. This is the highest rating an early childhood program can earn.

The new state required rating system began in July 2016. Kentucky ALL STARS is Kentucky’s expanded five-star quality rating and improvement system for early care and education programs. Studies show children who attend high quality early learning environments have better math, language and social skills. This system serves all early care and education programs that receive public funding including child care centers, Head Start and public preschool.

Kentucky All STARS recognizes programs that have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement.

