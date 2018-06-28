Hagan to Serve 60 Year Sentence

Isaiah Hagan will not be serving a life sentence in regards to the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

He agreed a 60 year sentence that was offered by the State.

Hagan was found guilty of the murder of Halee Rathbeber on Monday, June 25th.

Defense attorney says they do plan to appeal what happened in the trial phase. Isaiah’s attorney says he will not waive any rights to appeal but they will be accepting the offer of 60 years, they have yet to see the document but it looks like the penalty phase may not happen. — Lauren Leslie 44News (@LLeslie44News) June 28, 2018

