Hagan to Serve 60 Year Sentence

June 28th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Isaiah Hagan will not be serving a life sentence in regards to the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

He agreed a 60 year sentence that was offered by the State.

Hagan was found guilty of the murder of Halee Rathbeber on Monday, June 25th.

