Hagan Murder Trial Updates for Tuesday

This morning attorneys argued points over whether the jury should be allowed to examine the physical items of evidence during their deliberations.

That came after prosecutor Mike Perry requested the jury have the two towels that are evidence in this case.

One of those towels was found at the Alcoa Soccer Complex and the other was found at Hagan’s home.

Prosecutor Mike Perry said he wants the jury to have the items in order to rule out any confusion, but the defense says this is a strategic request and would aid the jury.

The cross examination of Detective Kruse will likely come after lunch and the defense could present its opening statement as early as this afternoon.

We have crews in Warrick County covering the trial all day, more updates will follow.

Comments

comments