Home Indiana Evansville Hadi Shriners Offering Free Circus Tickets to Active Duty Military Families November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Hadi Shriners will be handing out free tickets to this year’s circus for active duty military families.

This will take place in the Shriners parking lot located at 6 Walnut Street from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

Families who want reserved seats can exchange them for a $22 credit per ticket.

The Shrine Circus begins on Thanksgiving Day and will run through the holiday weekend.

