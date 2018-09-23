Hadi Shriner’s Annual Motorcycle Toy Run

It was a beautiful day to go for a motorcycle ride, and that’s just what the Hadi Shriners Of Evansville did.

It was the 15th annual motorcycle toy run. The money raised will buy toys for children at Shriner’s hospitals. The event is one of the biggest in the Tri-State, for donating to local Shriner’s Hospitals for children.

People enjoyed raffles, music, food, and more. Tickets were ten dollars plus a new toy.

Dale Thomas, a spokesman for the Hadi Shriner’s explained why this event is so special, “Because a lot of times those kids are over their during holidays, they just need a pick me up sometimes, cause there’s two things about a Shriner. We love to have fun, and we love to help kids.”

All bikes and vehicles were allowed at the annual event.

