Hadi Shrine Circus Opens For The Weekend

The 85th annual Hadi Shrine Circus kicked off Thursday in Downtown Evansville.

Entertainers were able to dazzle people young and old, and they’ve been doing it since 1933. The circus has changed over the years, evolving from a traditional production to a flasher show, especially in the last few years. There were jugglers, lion tamers, acrobats and much more. Organizers say it’s a great feeling to entertain people and circusgoers say the show was well worth it.

Dale Thomas, a Hadi Shrine Spokesperson, explains, “I think most of the people get excited about coming to the circus because they did as a child and now they are back here with their own children or they’re bringing their grandchildren back here. What’s most important about that statement of bringing their kids and grandkids. They are out creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Meanwhile 44News Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons was an Honorary Ringmaster for the opening performance. Gretchin helped lead the circus and parade on opening night. If you missed today’s event, don’t worry, because it runs through Sunday, November 25th.

