Hadi Highland Games Celebrate Scottish, Irish, and Welch Heritages

The sound of Scottish Bagpipes filled the air at Angel Mounds In Evansville.

The 2018 Southwestern Indiana Hadi Highland Games celebrated Scottish, Irish, and Welch heritage today. The Hadi Highlanders, Evansville Bagpipe and Drum Corporation hosted today’s event. This was the first event of its kind in Southwestern Indiana. Organizers say, it turned out great considering it was planned on such short notice.

Sam Standring, the Pipe Major of The Hottie Highlanders said, “It was a good time, we like the turnout considering we decided to plan this 3 months ago. We’re use to playing out in public, its a little warm, but for being august it’s not too warm so we’re pretty happy with it.

