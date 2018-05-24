Home Indiana Hacienda Asking Customers to Ditch Straws May 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hacienda servers will no longer be handed a straw when you come to eat. Hacienda restaurants are ditching straws in an effort to save the environment.

Straws do not break down easily when they’re thrown away so they usually end up in landfills or oceans. Hacienda says this small change could make a big difference by not sending as many straws to the landfill.

While it is not a big change, Hacienda officials think it will make a difference.

“We have a straw for everybody. If guests want to have a straw, we have a straw for you, but if they don’t really need it here’s a way to have it not automatically hit the table,” says Hacienda chief Jeff Leslie.

Leslie says the idea was inspired by other restaurants and cities across the country that are making similar moves.

