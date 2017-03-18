Home Kentucky Habitat for Humanity Spring Garage Sale in Owensboro March 18th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The deals continue in Owensboro with the Habitat for Humanity spring garage sale. The organization collected donated items leading up to the sale.

The money raised goes back to the organization, committed to increasing access to affordable housing and breaking the cycle of poverty.

Neal Tong says, “We’ve got everything from workout equipment to toys for children clothes, furniture, household goods, record players, everything you can think of is here.”

You can still donate items to Habitat for Humanity.

