Home Indiana Evansville Habitat For Humanity Reaches Another Milestone with 467th Home November 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Habitat For Humanity Evansville reaches another milestone Wednesday with the completion of its 467th home build. The home on Cass Avenue will be owned by a man named Robert Cooper.

His story includes family tragedy and peer pressure, but now he’s found a positive direction. He says his new home will help solidify the foundation of family for him and his two kids.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing from God you know to have people come around to be here with me. So, I just thank you for the love,” says Cooper.

Cooper is now working a the Shoe Carnival Warehouse, while his son is a student at Bosse High School and his daughter is attending Indiana State University.

Comments

comments