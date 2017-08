You can help Evansville Habitat for Humanity further its mission of helping low-income families become homeowners.

The second annual ‘Habitea’ fundraiser luncheon is set for Thursday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at Evansville Country Club. Tickets are $50 and the net proceeds go toward the 2018 Women Build.

There will be a silent auction and women can also donate items including gently used purses and designer accessories.

