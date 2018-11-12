Home Kentucky Habitat Of Humanity Of Henderson Allegedly Robbed Of $10,000 Worth Of Tools November 12th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity knows all about helping people, but the non-profit is at a loss to explain why anyone would steal from them since they were so close to finishing a home for a Henderson man. They say this pushes back their project’s deadline.

Habitat for humanity works to build homes for low-income families. The group depends on volunteers and tools to get the jobs done.

Over the weekend, more than 10-thousand dollars worth of tools disappeared allegedly stolen from the group’s latest home build.

“We try to do what we can for this community,” says Habitat of Humanity of Henderson’s construction Foreman Larry McDowell.

“It’s important, and it kind of puts a hole in your heart when you are trying to help people.”

And that help happening along Atkinson street was coming to an end. Now it may be seriously delayed.

“Building a house over there for a gentlemen who is crippled, and trying to get him into an affordable housing. And two weeks ago someone tried to break into the trailer fortunately they didn’t get in. They didn’t have the means I guess to do so,” says McDowell.

This time, the thieves did get in, making off with several power tools.

“It’s right behind us here, they broke the latch off the trailer and got in,” says McDowell.

“Fortunately they didn’t take all the tools, they left the hand tools but took all of our power equipment.”

The construction trailer has been moved from in front of this Habitat for Humanity home build. Although the non-profit is dealing with a loss of tools, I’m told the workers aren’t letting that stop them, and will be breaking ground on this home this Friday.

“These guys don’t get a red cent you know,” says McDowell.

“They are out here every Tuesday, and Thursday working 6 hours. They do it out of the goodness of their heart and then you got someone that is going to run in and take that away from us you know.”

But the community, and Habitat for Humanity of Henderson aren’t letting this setback put the brakes on the project.

“We’ll make it, well pull through. My guys are good, they do a good job and we will pull through but it is going to be tough,” says McDowell.

Habitat for Humanity of Henderson is always accepting donations. The organization is doing an inventory on all of their tools to be submitted to their insurance. If you have any information about this crime, contact the Henderson police department or Crime Stoppers.

