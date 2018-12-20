Home Indiana Evansville Habitat For Humanity Of Evansville Celebrates Milestone Dedication December 20th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

It was a welcome home to remember for four Tri-State families.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville celebrated a milestone in the community with a dedication for its 500th home.

“For Habitat specifically were all kind of really, really excited to kind of not hear about the number 500 for a little bit, but start focusing on 501, 502, 503,” says Kate Carnahan, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville communications manager.

After building homes in the River City for 34 years, the dedication marked Habitat for Humanity of Evansville as the 26th city to complete 500 homes.

“What’s so rare about Evansville is that we’re so much smaller than everyone else, yet here we are at 500,” says Carnahan. “We’re running with the big dogs. We’re really taking those strides to meet the need of the people in our community.”

Nearly a hundred people lined South Bedford Avenue celebrating and congratulating the new homeowners.

Tamisha Dillworth, owner of the 500th house, says she’s thankful to have had the support from the community throughout the process.

“For people to donate their time to help me have a place to call home is just amazing to me and it’s incredible,” says Dillworth. “I just want to say thank you for that because people didn’t have to do it.”

“Honestly that first night I’m sure it’ll be a little stressful moving everything, but being able to lay down in a home that’s truly my own is something that I’m looking forward to,” says Leslie Blackwell, owner of the 499th house.

And for homeowner of house 497, Tiffany Wilson says it will be a place to make future memories with her three children.

“This is the first time my kids can actually say they have a home of their own and it’s something they can grow up in because I have little ones. So, as they grow up and go to high school and college and be like Ma we remember you built that home,” says Wilson.

The new homeowners also received a bible and a cross-stitch sampler. Organizers say their plan for the next five years is to build 100 more homes in Evansville with number 501 being dedicated in January.

